BJP mahila morcha stage protest against Nirbhaya massacre

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

A Nirbhaya from Sakinaka, Mumbai was brutalised. She died while undergoing treatment after the incident. The repercussions of this incident were felt in Aurangabad on Saturday evening. BJP Mahila Morcha office bearers staged a sit-in agitation in front of Jawaharnagar police station and rasta roko agitation in front of Gajanan Maharaj temple. As a result, traffic in the area was jammed for half an hour. The Jawaharnagar police arrested the protesters and later released them.

The women office bearers staged a protest against the government. The protesters chanted slogans against the Mahavikas Aghadi government and demanded that Nirbhaya should get justice as soon as possible, the case should be heard in the fast track court and the accused should be punished, fear of the law should be created among the offenders. State general secretary Savita Kulkarni, State vice president Madhuri Adwant, city president Amruta Palodkar, Manisha Munde, Varsha Salunkhe, Geeta Kapure, Sunanda Nikam and other activists were present.