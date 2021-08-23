BJP supported pvt education societies, coaching classes resume actual teaching

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

BJP supported education societies, coaching classes association (CCA) claimed that private schools and coaching classes would be started for students who were deprived of education.

The institutes said that classes of Science, Mathematics and English were held today by following all the measures.

It may be noted that MLA Haribhau Bagade threatened to start schools from August 2020 to prepare students in Mathematics, Science and English subjects.

BJP supported CCA State unit president Prof Pandurang Mandgikar claimed that some private education societies and coaching classes resumed actual teaching from Monday.

District president of Education Societies Association Rajiv Wagh and its city unit president Mujeeb Multani said that the societies followed all Covid measures while conducting classes.

Headmaster of Dharmaveer Sambhaji Vidyalaya (N-5 Cidco) Narayan Babhalgaonkar said that actual classes for students from fifth to 12th were resumed from today.

"But, those students who do not have mobile or cannot take online education were called in the school.

Students from standard 8th to 10th attended the classes today," he said.

The education officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Dr Ramnath Thore, said that he had no information about schools resuming actual classes as there is no permission for it.