BJP to launch Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

All the constituent parties in the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state are announcing to contest the upcoming elections on their own. The BJP is also preparing to contest all the upcoming elections on its own. As a first step in that direction, the party has come up with a strategy to bring Marathwada on the agenda through Jan Aashirwad Yatra. This yatra will reach 46 constituencies in the division.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad has been given the responsibility of the yatra in Marathwada. All public representatives, party activists, office bearers in Zilla Parishad, municipal corporation and municipal councils will inform the people about the Central Government's schemes from August 16 to 20. Elections are likely to be held for local governing bodies in Marathwada. Hence this yatra will be important for the party. A review will also be taken on party level, reshuffling of organisation and creating awareness among the office bearers and activists in urban and rural areas will also be taken. Meanwhile, the first meeting for the yatra was held on Sunday. MLA Atul Save, City president Sanjay Kenekar, spokesperson Shirish Boralkar, district president Vijay Autade, Anil Makariye, Mukund Pangarkar, Sanjay Joshi and others were present.

Strength of BJP in Marathwada

In Marathwada, BJP currently has 4 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jalna, Nanded, Latur and Beed. There are BJP MLAs in 16 assembly constituencies. Aurangabad, Nanded, Latur Zilla Parishad has a large number of BJP members. The BJP also dominated the Latur municipal corporation. BJP is paying special attention to Osmanabad, Parbhani and Hingoli.

Doubts about Pankaja Munde's participation

Former minister Pankaja Munde's participation in the yatra are being doubted. MP Pritam Munde is said to be upset as she did not get a chance in the union cabinet.