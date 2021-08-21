BJP will be responsible for every covid death henceforth

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be held responsible for every Covid-19 death henceforth due to Jan Ashirwad Yatras led by 39 ministers in 22 states across the country, alleged Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state spokesperson and former MLA Jaidev Gaikwad in a press conference here on Saturday.

He said that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, violating all the rules of corona, is not ridiculous but foolish. Nowhere in these yatra are social distances observed. Schools and temples are closed. Trains have just resumed services. But the BJP is indifferent with the lives of people. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the World Health Organization (WHO) and several experts have appealed that crowding should be avoided to prevent the possible third wave, the BJP is doing exactly the opposite which is irresponsible.

Gaikwad pointed out that 10th and 12th standard examinations were not conducted so as not to affect the students. He said that there is record breaking unemployment in the country. The government was saying to give jobs to two crore people. Instead, crores of jobs are gone. Families have been devastated. But BJP leaders are marching for political interests with large crowds, which is reprehensible. We will take to the streets to stop this Jan Ashirwad Yatra. However, there will be no crowd. District president Kailas Patil, City president Vijay Salve, Surjitsingh Khungar, Ravi Mahorkar and others were present.