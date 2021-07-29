BJP's Shelke elected as DC of Aurangabad Panchayat Samiti

Aurangabad, July 29:

In a political development, the Aurangabad Panchayat Samiti (APS), having domination of Maha Vikas Aghadi, sustained a jolt as BJP's candidate got elected as the new deputy chairman today. BJP's Arjun Shelke polled 10 votes, while Congress candidate Anurag Shinde garnered nine votes. It is being said that BJP has taken revenge of the Market Committee election.

The panchayat samiti election will be held in February 2022. There are 20 members in APS. They include eight members of Congress, seven of BJP, three of Sena, and two are independents. Congress party's Chayya Ghagre is the chairperson, while Shiv Sena's Malti Padul was the deputy chairperson. Padul submitted her resignation a few days ago, as a result, the election was held to elect the new deputy chairperson.

Today's election witnessed a changed scenario. The chairperson along with Subhash Bhalerao supported BJP. Besides, one member Chaudhary Shamim Mehboob also supported BJP. Accordingly, the strength of BJP in the body was 11 members, but one member Manisha Chaudhary remained absent at the election.

The role of Bhaskar Murme proved to be important. Three members of Congress extended their support to BJP, while other allies of Maha Vikas Aghadi comprise three members of Sena and one independent. Their total strength was nine members. Hence the BJP candidate won by one vote.