Blood donation camp by pharmacist forum on Saturday

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

On the occasion of the world pharmacist day, the pharmacist forum, Aurangabad has organised a blood donation camp on September 25 from 8 am to 2 pm at Dattaji Bhale blood bank. The camp will be inaugurated by the joint commissioner Food and Drug administration Sanjay Kale. Principal of government pharmacy college Dr Vishnukant Mourya, executive vice president of Ajanta Pharma and vice president of the Indian pharmaceutical association Jagdish Joshi, secretary Sanjay Toshniwal will be present. Association president Manoj Somani, Shivprasad Bhutada and other members have appealed to participate in the camp.