Blood donation camp held in Bamu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 6, 2021 10:20 PM2021-12-06T22:20:01+5:302021-12-06T22:20:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 6: Samtecha Yuva Parva Bhimutsav 2021 organised a blood donation camp at the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb ...
Aurangabad, Dec 6: Samtecha Yuva Parva Bhimutsav 2021 organised a blood donation camp at the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday to observe the 65th Mahaparinirvan Din of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. A total of 85 persons donated blood.
Jalna-based District Civil Hospital’s Blood Bank collected blood. Prakash Ingle, Bharat Hiwrale, Dr Shyamal Garad from the Blood Bank, Arun Dhotre and others were present.Open in app