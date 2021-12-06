Blood donation camp held in Bamu

Aurangabad, Dec 6: Samtecha Yuva Parva Bhimutsav 2021 organised a blood donation camp at the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday to observe the 65th Mahaparinirvan Din of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. A total of 85 persons donated blood.

Jalna-based District Civil Hospital’s Blood Bank collected blood. Prakash Ingle, Bharat Hiwrale, Dr Shyamal Garad from the Blood Bank, Arun Dhotre and others were present.