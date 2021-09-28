Body is healthy if heart is at ease; cardiologists bust common myths

By Mehboob Inamdar

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

The heart is the most important organ as it pumps blood into the human body. Cardiovascular diseases are the world's leading cause of death. World Heart Day is celebrated on September 29 every year to highlight individuals' actions to prevent and control cardiovascular disease (CVD). Lokmat Times spoke to cardiologists of the city about how 'digital health is being harnessed to improve awareness, prevention and management of CVD and what are myths about heart disease.

Young people too prone to heart disease

Commenting on this, Dr Kedar Roplekar, a noted Interventional Cardiologist (Roplekar Health Care Centre), said that patients who are unable to visit are now connected digitally through online consultation in Covid times.

He said that public awareness about heart diseases and preventive measures is easily broadcasted and spread through electronic and social media.

“State of the art medical devices are available for remote patient monitoring and diagnosis of high blood pressure, arrhythmias, etc. Fitness watches are common these days depicting individual health awareness,” he said.

There are myths about heart disease like young age is protective for heart disease. On this, he replied this is not true in current times of sedentary, stress and addiction filled lifestyle.

healthy lifestyle reduces cardiac disease chances

Dr Vilas Magarkar, the head of the Department of Cardiology, Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital) feels that the digital consultation is a time being alternative for the patients who cannot see a doctor because of Covid situation or health or travel issues.

On the point that young people should not be worried about heart disease, he said currently, around 25 per cent of young people have one or other heart disease.

“Heart diseases can affect anyone, even young adults are its victims. Even if one’s diabetes is under control, other factors like blood pressure or obesity and addiction may cause heart ailments. This means one should give up smoking, chewing tobacco, drinking, eating oily food. One needs to do exercise of 45 minutes to 60 minutes daily to keep one’s heart-healthy.

He said that if young people don’t work on their lifestyle and eating habits, they may be affected by the risk of cardiovascular disease in the future.

“All those above 35 years of age should carry out their health check-up annually. If a family has a history of heart disease, it is better to check the cholesterol level earlier. A healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of preventing cardiac disease,” he added.