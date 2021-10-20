BOM unions defer proposed strike

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

The strike proposed by the Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) unions on October 21 and 22 was postponed after the intervention of union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. The minister assured the unions to address the issues on priority.

BOM unions were to go on strike mainly on the demand for recruitment. Meanwhile, a meeting of the deputy chief labour commissioner (Central) Mumbai along with the joint committee of the union and management representatives was held recently. The demands and issues were put forward in the meeting. Later, the unions also submitted a memorandum of demands to Dr Bhagwat Karad and chief executive officer and managing director of the bank A S Rajiv. Dr Karad assured to address the issues on priority. Hence the unions decided to defer the proposed strike. Thus all the branches of BOM will remain open on Thursday and Friday and will function as usual, informed Devidas Tuljapurkar, general secretary of the All India Bank of Maharashtra Employees Federation (AIBOMEF).