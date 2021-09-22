BoM unions protest to press forward various issues

Aurangabad, Sept 22:

Members of various unions of the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) from the city participated in the mass protest outside the BoM Lokmangal branch on Wednesday. The members demanded filling up of vacant posts across all BoM branches. The United Forum of Bank union (UFBU) members also participated in the demonstrations.

The members said that there are hundreds of vacancies that have not been filled for the last several years. In addition, several new branches have been opened as the business has grown. As a result, the employees are under tremendous work load. This is having an adverse effect on customer service and directly affecting the bank's business. Temporary staff has been appointed on these posts but are not even paid the minimum wage. There are not enough clerks in many branches, so employees have to work under stress. The members also demanded that the bank appoint security guards in all branches as employees have to put their lives in danger. The protesters warned that if the management does not agree to these demands, the unions will go on a one-day strike on September 27 and a two-day strike in October.