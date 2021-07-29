Book ‘Perfect Study of Education & Avenues of Education’ released

Aurangabad, July 29:

‘Perfect Study of Education and Avenues of Education’

a book containing 3,000 multiple choice questions based on the new syllabus of B Ed, M Ed, M Ed, Teacher Eligibility Test and other competitive examinations was released.

Dr A G Khan former director of Board of College and University Development, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, released the book in a programme held on Tuesday.

Khaled Saifuddin (Secretary Federation of All Minority Institutions Maharashtra) and Abubakar Rehbar (senior journalist), the authors of the book-Dr Sohail Zakiuddin, Dr Shaikh Subhan Hassan, Dr Shaikh Ruksana Aziz and Khatik Abdul Rahim- were present.

The book is available in Marathi and English languages.

Dr A G Khan said that the book would be useful for shaping the future of the students. Abubakar Rehbar, Saifuddin also spoke.

Dr Sohail Zakiuddin conducted the proceedings of the programme and Abdul Rahim proposed a vote of thanks.