Book 'Psychology for Corporate Leaders' released

Aurangabad, Aug 14: MIT Group of Institutions director general Munish Sharma, dean, Management Science, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Walmik Sarwade and director Dr Santosh Bhosle released the book ‘Psychology for Corporate Leaders’ at a programme held at Maharashtra Institute of Technology, recently. Dr Shyamkant Deore and Dr Goutam Saha (dean, department of management science, MIT) have authored the book useful for corporate leaders/managers who continuously work under pressure. It focuses on psychological aspects related to industry persons. and ways to tackle problems.

The work management using psychology is being successfully practiced in industrially advanced nations such as Japan, America and England for a long time. The book aims at applying psychology principles in industry and make the systems easy, transparent and convenient.

Yogesh Khandre, Dr Anand Bagade, Chandrakant Jadhav, Sayali Pitambare and Madhuri Patole worked for the success of the event.