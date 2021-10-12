Broker booked for cheating woman

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

A broker Hamed Ali Khan Rafat Khan (Rahat Colony, behind Panchayat Samiti office), was booked with City Chowk Police Station for allegedly cheating a woman on the pretext of financial problem.

According to details, the 31-year-old woman got acquainted with Hamed Ali in 2018 for a loan proposal of a relative. He convinced the woman that he was facing a financial problem and wanted to take out a loan on her name as his CIBIL score is low.

Hamed Ali took out a loan of Rs 1.71 lakh from a private finance company in her name.

The accused paid regular installments of the first loan and took out the second loan from another bank on her to purchase electronics goods.

He took out loans from different banks and finance companies in her name on the pretext of poor financial condition between 2018 and August 2021. After paying installments, Hamed Ali stopped payment of further loan installments.

Banks and finance companies insisted the woman pay installments. The complainant asked the accused to make loan payment as it affecting her CIBIL credit score.

But, Hamed Ali avoided paying it. He did not pay Rs 3.55 lakh of banks and financial agencies. On realising cheating, she lodged a complaint with City Chowk Police Station. A case was registered against Hamed Ali. PSI Subhash Hivrale is on the case.