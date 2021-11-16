Brushing skills of unskilled, unemployed to meet demand of industries

Aurangabad, Nov 16:

A technical training programme for the unskilled workers and unemployed youths was organised in MASSIA Hall at Waluj on Monday. The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries & Agriculture (MASSIA) initiated to conduct the programme with the aim to create skilled manpower and meet its demand in the industrial sector.

Considering the huge demand for skilled manpower in the industrial sector, the organisations like MASSIA, Skill India, GIZ and Automotive Skill Development Council join hands to hold the programme. The general manager of District Industries Centre (DIC) Sandeep Rokade inaugurated the programme in presence of MASSIA president Narayan Pawar, vice president Kiran Jagtap, Anil Patil and Rahul Mogle. The convenor of MASSIA's Skill Development Centre, Arjun Gaikwad, guided the workers and youths.

GIZ's technical advisor Ravishankar Korgal mentioned that the programme will help overcome the shortage of skilled manpower in the industries. Former president of MASSIA Sunil Kirdak, Keshav Paratkar, Gajanan Deshmukh, Sarjerao Salunke, Shyam Chaudhary, Dushyant Athawale, Salil Pendse and Sagar Thote were also present on the occasion.

Training in affiliated companies

Under the technical orientation programme, the initiative has been taken to reduce the ratio of unemployment through imparting training to the unskilled workers, ITI students and others working in the establishments of the MASSIA members. MASSIA Skill Trade Training Centre will train registered workers in their companies situated in the industrial sector and the qualified students.