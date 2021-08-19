BSP Samvad Yatra arrives in city

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Samvad Yatra which commenced from Amravati on August 7, reached here on Thursday via Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Nagpur and Akola.

BSP State incharge Pramod Raina announced that his party would fight for the political reservation of OBC. Many joined BSP under his leadership.

Elections would be held in Nagpur and Aurangabad Municipal Corporations in the coming days.

Addressing a press conference here today, Pramod Raina said that BSP would contest the elections with full strength.

“There will be BSP Mayor in the elections of Nagpur, Chandrapur, Amravati and Aurangabad. We have started preparations considering this,” he said.

The BSP State incharge demanded that around 50 posts sanctioned and reserved for OBC, SC, ST in higher education institutes of the national level should be filled.

He said there are around 5 L vacant posts of SC category in Central and State Governments.

The BSP leader also demanded that caste-wise census should be done and reservation should be given on the formula of ‘Jiski Jitni Sankhya Bhari, Uski Utni Bhagidhari.’ Mahendra Sonawne, Pandit Borde and others were present at the briefing