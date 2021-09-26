Buy TV, washing machine and electronic items at dirt cheap price

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

If you are told to take home a TV, a washing machine for Rs 2,500, a microwave for Rs 1,200 and a laptop for Rs 1,000, you will not believe it. However, the Sunday weekly market in the Jafar gate area sells a number of home appliances and secondhand electronics, at this price.

Consumers flock to the Sunday market at Jafar gate in Old Mondha to buy second-hand electronics and appliances. Second hand TVs are the most sought after. The televisions sets that are sold to shopkeepers in Mumbai in the exchange offer by customers are sold in the market every week. Currently, 24-inch LCD TV is sold for Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000, 32-inch TV for Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000, 40-inch TV for Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 and 50-inch TV for Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000. Even laptops are sold for Rs 1,000 and a water purifier for Rs 1,200. DVD players are also sold for Rs 200 to 250. Apart from this, printers and Xerox machines are also available at Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. Consumers come not only from Aurangabad but also from Jalna and Nagar to buy second hand electronics.

60 television sold in a day

About 12 vendors sell LCD TVs that are purchased from Mumbai from traders. About 50 to 60 televisions are sold in a day. We buy and repair these second hand TVs and sell them in the weekly market, said dealer Imran Khan.