By-election schedule for 128 GPs of district announced

Aurangabad, Nov 24:

The State Election Commission announced a schedule for by-election on 185 vacant seats in 128 Gram Panchayats (GPs) of the district. District Collector Sunil Chavan said that the voting would be held on December 21, counting of votes will be done on December 22. The notification of the result will be issued on December 27.

The by-elections necessitated as seat seats fell vacant in the GP due to different reasons including members death, resignation or declaring ineligibility.

There are 26 seats at 20 GPs in Aurangabad taluka, 17 seats in 14 GPs in Paithan, 20 seats in 14 GPs in Phulambri, 29 seats in 22 GPs in Vaijapur, 20 seats in 16 GPs of Gangapur, 21 seats in 16 GP of Kannad, 19 seats in 11 GPs in Khuldabad and 12 seats in 9 GPs of Sillod,

12 seats are in 6 GPs of Soyegaon.