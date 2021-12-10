Call back the teachers working in the election department

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

Lack of teachers in many village schools is causing loss of students. Therefore, the ZP must call back the teachers who have been on deputation in the election department for ten to twelve years, demanded the members in the Zilla Parishad (ZP) standing committee meeting on Friday. The members demanded to appoint private school teachers on election duty.

The meeting was held in the afternoon at the Panchayat Samiti hall under the chairmanship of ZP president Meena Shelke. The members initially paid tributes to the CDS Bipin Rawat and 13 others who died in a helicopter crash.Member Ramesh Pawar raised the issue of absence of teachers in Adgaon Budruk school. Chairman of the women and child welfare department Anuradha Chavan demanded to fill the vacancies at Aurangpur school and ZP vice president LG Gaikwad also said that there were complaints about lack of teachers in many villages. This prompted the members to demand calling back the teachers who have been on deputation in the election department for many years and appoint them to the school. Education chairman Avinash Galande assured the house that action will be taken to provide teachers at the schools.

Discussions on encroachments

The members raised questions about the encroachment on the property owned by the ZP. In his reply, the executive engineer Kalyan Bhosale said that there was no new encroachment on the land in Chelipura. A property cell has been set up and work is underway, he said.