Campus club Inter-school patriotic song singing competition today

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

Lokmat Campus Club and co-sponsors Lakhani Honda and Lakhani Hyundai have jointly organised an inter-school patriotic song singing competition on Friday on the occasion of the Independence day.

This year the country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day. To add more excitement to the festivities, Lokmat Campus Club is organizing an inter-school patriotic song competition. The competition will be held in two groups, class V to VII and class VIII to X. It is necessary for the students of V to VII to register at Lokmat Bhavan between 9.30 am to 10 am. The competition will be held from 10 am to 12 pm. The second group from class VIII to X will have to register between 1.30 pm to 2 pm. The competition will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. Only registered contestants and representatives of the school will be allowed entry. Parents of participating students will not be allowed entry. The competition will be held in compliance with all the rules laid down by the government. The campus club has appealed to schools to participate in the competition.

Live competition without spectators

Only contestants will be able to participate in the inter-school patriotic song competition. This competition is going to be held without spectators. However, the audience need not get disheartened. Because, this competition will be shown live on lokmatpathshala Facebook page.