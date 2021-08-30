CAs playing a role in realising

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 30: Chartered Accountants (CAs) have created confidence among the common taxpayers. There is a dream to make India a 5-trillion dollars economy and I am happy that CAs are playing an important role in achieving this goal, said union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad.

The Aurangabad branch of the WIRC of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Aurangabad Western India CA Students Association (WICASA) organised a felicitation and interaction meeting with the MoS finance at ICAI Bhavan today. Commissioner of Income Tax (IT) Aachal Sharma, joint commissioner of State GST Sreekanth, additional commissioner of IT (Exemption), Vishwas Munde and other officers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Karad appreciated CA Aurangabad members who contributed to PM care funds. “Contribution by Aurangabad CA Institute is the highest by any social organization in Marathwada region,’’ he said.

The minister inaugurated the emblem 'I Love ICAI Aurangabad' installed at ICAI bhavan.

He congratulated Aurangabad Branch Chairman CA Pankaj Soni and his team for various activities. Branch vice-chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal, secretary CA Praveen Bangad, treasurer CA Ganesh Bhalerao and branch nominee CA Umesh Sharma were present.