Case against 6 for selling land belonging to the deceased

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

A case was registered in the City Chowk police station against six persons including a witness and a mediator for selling plot belonging to a deceased person using fake documents and duping a brother and sister for Rs 9 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Saleh Bin Khaled alias Salman Chaudhry, Syed Afsar Ali Syed Mahmood Ali, Sheikh Raees Sheikh Ahmed, Sheikh Nadeem Sheikh Hassan, Satish Prakash Dabhade and Ratan Bansi Dhotre. Complainant Naseeb Bano and her brother had sold his house to a man. The buyer gave them half the amount. Instead of the remaining Rs 9 lakh he promised to give a plot in Balapur Shivar. Since the complainant wanted to buy the plot, she agreed. The accused then registered the land in the name of the complainant's brother. The plot was later bought by Naseeb Bano from her brother. Meanwhile, she came to know that the owner of the plot sold to them died in 2016. It was learned that the accused had forged the documents of the deceased and brought another person posing as the deceased. She then lodged a complaint against the accused in the City Chowk police station. PSI Uddhav Hake is further investigating the case.