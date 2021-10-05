Case against security guard for unnatural sex

Aurangabad, Oct 5:

A case was registered against a security guard in MIDC Waluj police station for forcefully performing unnatural sex with a peon working in a private bank in Bajajnagar.

According to information, Sanjay Shinde (24, name changed) works as a peon in Kotak Mahindra bank in Bajajnagar area in Waluj. On September 27, the bank officials ordered him to clean the water accumulated in the bank's toilet. Sanjay started removing the water at 7 pm.

Meanwhile, Ashok Bhosale who works as a security guard in the bank entered the toilet and said that he will demonstrate how to clean the toilet properly and asked Sanjay to remove his clothes. Bhosale who was under the influence of alcohol then performed the heinous act. He also threatened and assaulted Sanjay and left threatening him with dire consequences if he told anybody about the incident.

Frighted by the incident, Sanjay left for home. Meanwhile, two days later, the bank manager noticed a change in Sanjay's behaviour and asked him about the reason. Sanjay informed him about the atrocities committed by Bhosale. A case has been registered against an accused security guard in MIDC Waluj police station. PSI Gautam Wawale is further investigating the case.