Case against two for bogus registry

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

Case has been registered in the City Chowk police station against two persons on the charge of attempting to usurp a plot of a deceased person. The matter came to light on August 3. The person in charge of the general power of attorney (GPA) has registered the complaint.

According to police, According to police, Nilkanth Mahadev Baake (Johariwada, Aurangabad) had bought a 3,076-sq ft plot in Bhavsinghpura in 1973 while living in Aurangabad. Its government valuation is Rs 7.50 lakh. Baake later to Nagpur for work. He died on October 14, 1998. His three sons and a daughter handed over the documents to the complainant Sudhir Naik (Yadkikar Tower, Supari Hanuman Road) to get the heir certificate in their name. Meanwhile, Naik found that a bogus registry was done in the name of the deceased in 2010 and then was sold to a person named Gupta in 2017. When Naik inquired, he found that Ganesh Nalegaonkar made the sale deed and Pritam Haribhau Patil (Hudco) and Durgadas Sitaram Dhumal (Hudco) signed it as witnesses. It is also clear from the documents that an unknown person was made to stand as Nilkanth Bake. Nalegaonkar has made a bogus registry of the plot, purchase deed and 7/12. A case has been registered against Nalegaonkar and another person on Naik's complaint.