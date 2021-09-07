Cash, gold chain snatched from youth

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

Two persons beat up a youth at Jhenda Chowk in Mukundwadi area on the night of September 5 and snatched a gold chain of nine gm and cash of Rs 11,500 from him.

According to details, the youth Lahu Ramesh Chavan (27, Mukundnagar) was standing at Jhenda Chowk at 8.30 pm on Sunday.

One of the accused, Prashant Hiwale, came there and started abusing Lahu Chavan without any reason.

Prashant beat up Lahu with a stick. Shaheed Syed, one of the friends Lahu came there to pacify the accused, who pushed Syed aside. The accused snatched cash of Rs 11,500 and a gold chain of nine grams from the complainant.

Injured Lahu was admitted to a hospital. After the treatment, he lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi Police Station on September 6.

In his complaint, he stated that he was beaten up and cash and gold chain was snatched from him.

During the probe, it was revealed that one more accused named Kharat was with Prashant. Police have launched a search to nab the accused. Balasaheb Aher is investigating the case.