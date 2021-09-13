Cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 53 K stolen

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

Cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 53,000 was stolen from a house in front of Allana Company at Gevrai on Monday early morning. According to details, Ram Uttam Chavan took a tin shed in front of Allana Company at Gevrai on Paithan Road on rent. Chavan, with his family, was asleep.

Thieves broke the door at 4 pm today and ran away with a box containing cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 53,000.

Chavan informed Chikalthana police about the incident this morning. Assistant police inspector (API) Gajanan Jadhav and other police personnel reached the spot and conducted panchnama. Chavan lodged a complaint with Chikalthana Police Station. API Jadhav is on the case.