CEO, officials inspect ZP's land

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

The Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Nilesh Gatane along with a team of engineers today visited Chelipura High School to inspect the encroachment developed on the ZP-owned land worth crores of rupees. The issue of encroachment on this land was a hot topic of discussion in the standing committee meeting held recently. However, the chairman ( Works Committee) Kishore Balande and other office-bearers, however, did not turn up on Saturday.

It may be noted that the standing committee member Keshav Tayade had raised the issue of encroachment upon ZP's primely located land near Chelipura High School. He claimed that the land has been encroached on by a builder. The matter is sub judice in the court, but the fresh encroachment is underway by erecting a shed on the land.

Balande underlined that the encroachment will be removed at any cost by tomorrow. The other members also supported him. Hence it was expected that the ZP office-bearers will reach the spot and remove the encroachment. However, today afternoon, they informed that the action to remove encroachment has been cancelled due to Shiv Sena's morcha in the city.

However, the ZP-CEO along with executive engineer (works) Kalyan Bhosale, deputy engineer Yelikar and others inspected the site. However, it is said that he had not spotted any new encroachment at the location.