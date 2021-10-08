Chaitra Navratri 3rd Day: Maa Chandraghanta Devi

On the third day of the Navratri puja, it is customary to worship Maa Chandraghanta Devi. She rides on a tiger and there is a crescent moon decorating her forehead. The name Chandraghanta means the one with a moon in her forehead. Praying to her invokes a lot of blessings.

On the day of marriage, Shiva reaches King’s Himavan’s palace in the most terrifying form along with the strangest marriage procession. Upon seeing such a terrorising form of Lord Shiva and his strange marriage procession, Parvati’s mother and other relatives are left in a state of shock. To avoid any embarrassment to her family and to Lord Shiva, Parvati transforms herself into a terrorising form – Chandraghanta. She then prayed and persuaded Shiva to take the form of a handsome prince and also turn his marriage procession nobler. Shiva thus reappeared as a charming prince bedecked with many jewels. Chandraghanta is the married form of Maa Durga. She is seen carrying ten weapons Trishul, Lotus, Gada, Kamandal, Sword, Bow, Arrow, Japa Mala, Abhayamudra, Gyan mudra in her arms and stays ready for war with the demons and evil forces. The compassionate Goddess can come to the help of her devotees anytime and remove their afflictions in a second. The sound of her moon bell destroyed a lot of demons on the way, clearing the path for the devotees to lead a happy and peaceful life.

It is believed that the planet Shukra is governed by Goddess Chandraghanta. Therefore, Chandraghanta will give all the pleasures of the world and make people comfortable in their lives. Blessed by Chandraghanta, you will find all the wealth and prosperity coming your way and a luxurious life awaiting you.

Jasmine is the favourite flower of Maa Chandraghanta. On the third day of Navratri, do the puja with jasmine flowers and please Maa Chandraghanta with your devotion and meditation. Do the sixteen types of offerings and conclude the puja with arati praying to the Goddess to shower her infinite blessings for the welfare of your family.

Importance of third day Navratri puja

The puja of Chandraghanta removes all fears from the individual’s heart and instils hope and faith. The sound of the moon bell on her forehead is said to dispel the spirits and all evil energies. Hence Chandraghanta puja can help purify the homes and keep the negative energies at bay. Those who have lost hope in life and are looking for a new direction in their profession or business will find Chandraghanta puja highly beneficial in shedding a new light in their paths.