Charges for dropping & picking up passengers prohibited at Chikalthana Airport

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

Taking cognizance of the news published in Lokmat Times, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has decided to strictly prohibit the parking charges from vehicles coming for dropping passengers at the Departure area. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Airport director D G Salve recently.

AAI officials, A.M. (operations, AAI) Avinash Ranjan, Sr. Superintendent (HR) Yogesh Kshirsagar, Sr Superintendent (HR) Mohan Londe, manager of the parking agency Rakesh Tak, representatives Santosh Pande and Mohammad Ashraf were present during the meeting.

Lokmat Times, on June 15, published the news under the heading ‘Resentment over pick-up & drop charges at Airport’. The air passengers had been complaining over these charges for a long time. The concerned authorities clarified that Rs 30 was charged for parking for an hour from a four-wheeler and Rs 10 for an hour for a two-wheeler. No pickup and drop charges are taken from the vehicles. Provided, the vehicles had to leave the departure area within three minutes, or they were charged Rs 20 fine for staying more than three minutes. The passengers were not satisfied with the time allotment for picking up and dropping passengers.

The local AAI officers took cognizance of the increased complaints and now strictly prohibited the parking charges from vehicles coming for dropping passengers at the Departure area. A traffic marshal will be placed at the pick/drop lane to avoid overstay of vehicles and congestion. The car parking agency will depute the traffic marshal. The directives issued by the Airport director in this regard will be mandatory for the parking agency, the sources said.