Chhatrikalash to be installed on Dhamma Mission Pagoda

Aurangabad, Dec 3:

A gold Chhatrikalash will be installed on the top of Dhamma Mission Pagoda in the Shravasti Vihar premises at Saketnagar (Pethenagar) on December 7. The kalash will be installed by Bhadant Dhammasevak Mahasthavir, informed Bhadant Dyanrakshit Thero in a press conference on Friday.

Bhadant Dyanrakshit said that it is the first event in India that a gold kalsh is being placed on a pagoda. Around 40 tolas gold was collected from the donations, from which a kash, citation, a needle, threat and a box has been made. A piece of the Bodhi Vruksha brought from Srilanka will be kept in the box. Similarly, for the security of the kalash, a touch alarm will be installed and CCTV will also be installed in the premises, he said.

Tributes will be paid to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Divas on December 6. The Bodhi Vruksha will be worshiped at Milind College of Science followed by a candle procession. A Mahaparinirvan Path will be conducted for the entire night and then Kalash will be installed, Bhadant said.

Srilanka’s Bhadant Sugatvansh Mahathero, Bhadant Bodhipallo Mahathero, Bhadant Vishudhanandbodhi Mahathero, Bhadant Vinayrakshit, Myanmar’s Bhadant Ayupala Mahathero, Nepal’s Bhadant Dr Indvas Mahathero, Thailand’s Bhadant Bodhimitra and others will be present. The organisers have appealed the Upasak - Upasikas to be present for the ceremony in large numbers.