Children of deceased Covid patients to get full fees waiver

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) decided to waive full fees of students who lost their parents because of Covid 19.

General students will get wavier of additional fees charged for various activities, including youth festivals.

Management Council members held discussions about fee waiver in a meeting a month ago. The administration issued a circular on Wednesday to principals of the colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts instructing them to waive full fees of children of deceased Covid patients for pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The same norms will be applicable to university departments also.

Fees of sports, festival, gymkhana, project, college magazine, medical aid and youth festival will not be collected from general students. Such students will also get a 50 per cent concession in fees of laboratory and library. Since the hostel is not being used, its fee was also waived.

The colleges were asked to adjust waived examinations existing sessions to the next examinations session.

Deputy registrar I R Manza said that students should be given three to four installments for pending fees.

“Examinations application form should be rejected if students fees are pending. Colleges should ensure that no student faces academic loss,” he added.

Meanwhile, members of Bhartiya Vidyarthi Sena (BVS) and Yuva Sena claimed that they had pursued the issue of full fees waiver to Covid patient’s children. BVS leader Dr Tukaram Saraf they had requested Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on June 30 for waiver fees being charged for youth festival, sports events and computer.