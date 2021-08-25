Cidco chief administrator reviews civic issues

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

Cidco chief administrator Deepa Mudhol-Munde reviewed the various civic issues of the Cidco Waluj Mahanagar on Wednesday. She also ordered the officials for immediate redressal of the grievances of the citizens.

She reviewed the complaints related to water supply, internal roads, street lights and STP project. Complaints were lodged about the delay in getting construction permission as the cantonment has increased the permissible limit from 10 meters to 100 meters area. Provision of land for Anganwadi and tree plantation in the area, cleaning of parks and provision of online payment facility for water bills, service tax, development tax and commencement of service road. Munde then directed the officials to redress the grievances of the citizens and provide them various facilities. She said that the tenders for road work has been approved and work will start soon. Administrator Bhujang Gaikwad, survey officer S Choundekar, executive engineer Jamil Ahmed, deputy executive engineer Kapil Rajput and other officials were present.