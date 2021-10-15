Citizens celebrate Vijayadashmi with enthusiasm

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

Devotees visited the temples of Goddesses in different parts of the city and celebrated Vijayadashami by giving each other Apta leaves. However, the cancellation of the Balaji chariot procession and Ravan effigy burning this year had an impact on the excitement of Dussehra celebrations.

Devotees were seen going to the temple since early morning. Temples of goddesses at Karnapura, Cidco, Beed Bypass and Harsul were full of devotees. Similar crowd was seen at temples across the city. The celebrations began in the morning with the devotees decorating their homes with garlands of marigold flowers. Doors and windows were decorated with flowers. Account books, books, pens and bank passbooks were worshipped in every household. Many people washed their vehicles and decorated them with marigold flowers. Families stepped out for shopping.

Thousands of devotees took darshan of the goddess at Karnapura. An arti was performed in the evening by MLC Ambadas Danve. Puja of Lord Balaji and his chariot was also performed. The rush of devotees continued till 11 pm in the night. The leaves of the Apta tree were being offered to each other after taking darshan. There were lines of devotees at Renuka Mata temple, Durga Mata temple N-7 and Bajrang Chowk. Many devotees were going to the Ramlila ground to make sure that the Ravan effigy burning program was cancelled. Devotees from Chikalthana performed Simollanghan by taking darshan of village goddess Kharula Devi.