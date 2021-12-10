Citizens dream of getting water in taps daily to fulfil after 3 years!

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

The guardian minister Subhash Desai today underlined that the citizens' dream of getting water daily in their taps would be fulfilled probably after three years. The minister was addressing a press conference organised at the district collectorate to highlight development works done by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on its completion of two years.

Earlier, a debate was triggered on water supply between Shiv Sena, BJP and MIM during the MCED's programme held in the city in the morning. Hence the minister called a press conference in the afternoon. The district collector Sunil Chavan, commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta, Zilla Parishad's chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne and others were present on the occasion.

Desai said, " The new water supply project is underway. It is apparent that there could be shortcomings, doubts and questions emerging in relation to the project, but it would not affect the project. A meeting with the union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari was held in connection with the acquisition of land for the laying of pipelines. He responded positively. However, there will be 100 per cent satisfaction amongst the citizens in connection with the water supply after three years. The delay is taking place due to the manufacturing of pipes, but it has to be done in one and a half years. The tender to start the Safari Park works will be floated in January 2022."

Desai assured of submitting details on the total investment attracted in the district and number of persons employed in next meeting. He mentioned about a conference organised to attract investment in IT Sector. Two industries had done the inspection and agreed upon investing here. The industrial conference could not be taken due to Covid-19, but it would be organised in the next few months, he said.

He also mentioned of attracting investment in Bidkin's Food Park, by Russian Company - NLMK and some industries from the defence sector. The state has crossed the target of attracting investment of Rs 1.83 lakh crore. A total of 126 industries had been established here and they will be generating 3.30 lakh jobs, claimed Desai.

Desai said that the completion of Samruddhi Mahamarg was expected to be completed by May 1, 2021, but the works have been delayed the project is related to the union and the State Governments. However, the Shirdi to Nagpur way will be motorable in the next few months. He also mentioned that in terms of illegal mining for the construction of Samrudhi Mahamarg, he has had ordered to take appropriate action.

The problems emerged in the development of a special economic zone (SEZ) due to the Centre's policy. Later on, the union and the State Governments developed integrated industrial sector. It will help to give a push to medium industries and IT Parks. The efforts to hand over the Auric Hall to IT industries are also underway, mentioned the guardian minister.

Renaming of Aurangabad?

In terms of renaming Aurangabad, the guardian minister said, " The efforts are underway on the government level. The renaming done by the Shiv Sena chief had been accepted by the public. The name Sambhajinagar is in the minds of the public. We do not feel to take anybody's permission. Meanwhile, the proposal of renaming local airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj has been sent to the Central Government for approval. We will soon be meeting with the union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia to get permission to install a statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and airport's expansion."