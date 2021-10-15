Citizens make most of the auspicious occasion

Property, electronics, bullion and gadgets worth crores sold on Dussehra

Aurangabad, Oct 15:

Making the most of the auspicious occasion, citizens thronged to the markets to make important purchases on Vijayadashami. There was a shopping spree in the property, electronics and bullion market, resulting in turnover of crores of rupees. Many also started new businesses on this occasion. The trading community was also happy with the huge response.

Booking in the property market starts from the beginning of Navratri. The builders received booking for 500 flats, plots and row-houses during Navratri, resulting in turnover of Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore. The offices of builders and housing projects were full of home buyers. Buyers cashed in the opportunity of reduced interest rates on home loans. Many also upgraded their existing homes, and moved into a bigger flat, said president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Nitin Bagadiya. He also informed that 225 people moved into their new homes on Dussehra.

The electronics market also saw a rush of customers throughout the day. In all, 4,000 LED television sets ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch were sold by the dealers. Former president of the TV dealers association Arun Jadhav informed that this year the sale of 32-inch television sets reduced significantly. TV sets between 42-inch to 65-inch remained highest selling. Mobile seller Dnyaneshwar Kherde informed that around 1,000 mobiles were sold in the city. But only 15 per cent buyers purchased 5G handsets. There was a turnover of around Rs 1 crore. People also inaugurated new offices and businesses on Dussehra. Only a limited number of guests were called for the programme.

Boom in bullion market

Gold prices fell by Rs 300 per 10 grams on Dussehra. This brought relief to the customers who came to buy gold. The price of gold was Rs 49,800 per 10 grams on Friday morning. However, the prices fell to Rs 48,500 by evening. Still, traders were waiting for customers till 4 pm. The price of silver also fell by Rs 1,000 per kg. Silver that was being sold at Rs 66,000 per kg in the morning was being sold for Rs 65,000 in the evening. Last year, gold was priced at Rs 51,500 per 10 grams on Dussehra. In comparison, the gold price fell by Rs 2,000 during the last year. Silver became expensive by Rs 2,000 per kg.