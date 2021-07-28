Citizens wait for second dose of vaccine continues even after 125 days

Aurangabad, July 28:

An air of disappointment is prevailing amongst the citizens, who are desirous to have second doses of the Covishield vaccines. The waiting list comprises 1 lakh citizens. They grieved that the gap between two doses of vaccines has been expanded from 84 days to125, but their wait for getting the vaccine has never ended. It is underway and are not sure when would they emerge as the lucky ones.

As per the record, 8.11 lakh citizens have got their first dose and 2.89 lakh got their second dose in the district. The citizens claimed that the alert messages on their mobiles are going in vain as the vaccine is not available. Presently, the citizens visiting abroad can have their second dose after a gap of 28 days. In foreign countries, the second dose cannot be given after 84 days. Many countries initiated penal action if the second dose is not taken after 28 days. Meanwhile, some of the countries have started the process to administer 'booster dose', reviewing the possible third wave.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr. Neeta Padalkar said, " Nobody can say upon the duration of the existence of anti-bodies in the body after taking the first dose of vaccine. In foreign countries, the process of giving booster doses has been started. We are working as per the parameters fixed by the government. Meanwhile, the research is going on to detect after checking of anti-bodies in the body."