City schools record 100 pc result in ICSE exams

Aurangabad, July 24:

More than 400 students from the city were declared passed in 10th standard examinations, the result of which was declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday. A total of 23 students emerged successful in the 12th class. The CISCE cancelled the examinations for both classes 10 and 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The merit list of toppers was not announced this year like last year.The evaluation for ISCE (class X) was done on the average marks of subjects scored by candidates in various tests conducted by the school at the classes 9 and 10 through the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

The internal assessment marks were also taken into consideration.The result of ISC (class XII) was prepared on the basis of the average marks of subjects scored by candidates in various tests held at the school in classes 11 and 12 through the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

More than 400 students from four schools- Cambridge School, Podar International School, Ryan International School and RJ International School- of the city were declared successful. Over 175 of them secured 90 and above marks.

RJ International students bring laurels

RJ International School has got dazzling success in the ICSE (10th) Board examination of March-2021. Students have brought laurels to School in the result.The school recorded 100 pc results. Around 40 pc students scored above 90 pc. School President Raghavendra Joshi, Vice President Rasdeep Singh Chawla, Secretary Parmeshwar Solunke, Principal Shilpa Pathak and teachers congratulated the successful students.

Podar students shine in class 10th exams

Podar students came out flying colours in the ICSE result declared today.Principal of the school Dr Raghuveer Y V said that all the 115 students who appeared this time e achieved 100 pc pass results. “The ICSE 2021 Board exam was not conducted this time due to continued Covid-19 pandemic spread and the average marks of both grade 9 and grade 10 was considered by the council. A total of 57 students have successfully scored 90 pc and above marks. Principal Dr Raghuveer Y V congratulating all the successful students.