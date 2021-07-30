City schools shine in CBSE XII

Aurangabad, July 30: The students of city schools recorded excellent performance in the Class XII CBSE (2020-21) results of which were declared today. Owing to the Covid-19, no formal examination was held this year. The CBSE devised a formula for preparing result. Finally, the long wait of students ended today.

Following are school-wise details of the results.

Nath Valley School

Students of NVS performed excellently. The trustees and the principal Ranjit Dass congratulated the meritorious students and to all the teachers. Out of 73 students, 34 commerce and 5 science stream students scored 90% and above marks. Fifteen students secured 80% and above, 17 secured 70% and above and two students secured 65% and above.

Steppers Stones High School

SSHS recorded a 100% pass result. In all, 82 students from Science, Commerce and Humanities streams appeared in the exams. Twenty-three students secured 90% and above, 38 students secured 80% to 90%. The Management, the Principal, teachers and staff congratulated the students and their families for their commendable achievement.

.

River Dale High School

All 54 River Dale students from Science, Commerce and Humanities streams excelled in the results. Chairman Rameshbhai Patel, trustees Bhavesh Patel, Makrand Deshpande, Dr Pravin Somani, principal Dr Sudhir Hadke, academic head Agnel Sylvester D’cunha and the entire staff congratulated successful students.

Podar International School

PIS, Garkheda Parisar, recorded 100% results. Eighty per cent students secured 90% and more marks. The school average is 92.22%. Principal Ravinder Rana congratulated the students on their outstanding performance. He also appreciated the staff for working hard and congratulated the parents for their contribution.

Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar English School

A total of 64 PSBA students were enrolled for AISSCE std. XII (Science), examination. Thirty-nine students secured distinction, 23 scored above 80% and 25 passed in the first class. School president Dr Sanjivani Bhosekar, vice-president Ashok Bhosekar, administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar, principal Padma Jawlekar and others congratulated the school staff and students.