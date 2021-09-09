City still facing effects of rains

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

Despite 48 hours after the cloudburst on Tuesday night, the city has not recovered from the wreckage. Rainwater is slowly receding in many areas and several roads still have mud accumulation. Water is accumulated in Rozabagh, Mayur Park, N-3, City Chowk and Aurangpura area.

From past two days, the residents of the Shetty's Green Valley society are stuck inside their homes as there is still two to three feet of rain water. All efforts made by the municipal officials to remove water proved futile. Similar situation prevails in N-3, N-4 area. A resident Manoj Bora said that the municipal administration made a delay while providing help to the citizens. There was two to three feet of water inside homes, temples and roads. The corporation says that there are 60 sanitation staff appointed in the ward. But the garbage that came with the water is still present on the road. Residents of the Shivajinagar area also narrated the same ordeal. The residents of Rozabagh demanded to remove the encroachments on nullah to resolved the constant flooding during rainy season.