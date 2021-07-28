City wins special jury mention in Cycle4Change Challenge

Aurangabad, July 28:

The city had participated in the national level 'Cycle4Change Challenge' organized by the central government's smart cities mission. Aurangabad has ranked among 15 cities across the country. The judges of this competition made special mention of the city. Aurangabad has overtaken Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Indore in the cycle for change challenge.

The Smart City Mission under the union ministry of housing and urban development launched the 'Cycle4Change Challenge'. Various cities were invited to participate in the initiative. In all, 117 cities with a population of over one million registered for the challenge. It was aimed to build at least one cycle track on an experimental basis. Aurangabad participated in the challenge and developed the first cycle track from Kranti Chowk to Railway Station. Preparations are underway to build first cycle track at Cidco N-1. The examiners specially took note of the cycle track on national level and announced the inclusion of the city among the first 15 cities. Municipal administrator and chief executive officer of the Smart City Astik Kumar Pandey expressed satisfaction over this success. A cycle track of more than 20 km will be created in the city. The special mention of the city at national level is a admirable thing on administrative level. There is still a lot of work to be done, he said.