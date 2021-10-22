CJI to inaugurate renovated bldgs in High Court

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

The Chief Justice of India (CJI), N V Ramana, will inaugurate the newly renovated 'B' and 'C' wing buildings of the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, in the Annex Building, on Saturday at 9 am. The state's chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, the Supreme Court's Justice Uday Lalit, Justice Dr D Y Chandrachud, Justice B R Gavai and Justice A S Oak will grace the function.

The Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Dipankar Datta, will preside over. Maharashtra's Advocate General (AG) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni will also be attending the function.