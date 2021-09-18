CM assures welfare of freedom fighters' families

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

A delegation of Swatantra Sainik Uttaradhikari Sanghatna has submitted a memorandum to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, at martyrs memorial on Siddharth Garden campus, yesterday.

The memorandum underlined that the freedom fighters are ageing. Some of them get pensions from the state government and some from the central government. However, the dependents (wife and children) of deceased freedom fighters are facing hardship. Maharashtra Government like other states should sanction Sanman Pension to the wards of deceased freedom fighters. Besides, as per the government's order of 1991, the wards should be recruited directly.

The CM told the guardian minister Subhash Desai to hold a meeting in this regard with the heirs of freedom fighters in Mumbai, said the office-bearers Bhausaheb Solunke, Appasaheb Shinde, Tukaram Pataiet, Yogiraj Pataiet, Kakasaheb Jadhav, Rohit Gaikwad, Vinay Sarpate, Vikas Bavane and others.