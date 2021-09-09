CM to announce launch of Santpith on Sept 17

Aurangabad, Sept 9:

“Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery will make an announcement about launching Santpith on Marathwada Muktisangram Din.’

Five certificate courses- ‘Tukaram Gatha Parichay, Dnyaneshwari Parichay, Warkari Kirtan, Haridasi Kirtan, Eknath Bhagwat Parichay will be started under Sant Sahitya, Philosophy and Music Departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). Each course will have an intake of 20. The admission process will commence on September 20 or 22,” said Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister.

Addressing a press conference at MGM University on Thursday, he said that the report Dr Mashelkar Committee about New Education Police would be handed over to the Chief Minister on September 14.

Uday Samant said that the decision about adopting what points from the NEP would be taken and implemented immediately in phased-manner. “Construction of Vande Mataram Hall began in the city when I was Minister of State for Urban Development 10 years ago. Cidco was given the responsibility of construction work which is still going on. Instructions were issued to give impetus to the work and start the handover process,” he said.

The Minister said that the announcement about starting the sub-centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU) was made, but the land issue had not been resolved yet.

“The sub-centre would be launched in the city once 2,000 square feet of land is available.

A meeting about the recruitment of Government Foreign Sciences Institute at district level Forensic Laboratory was held with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. A meeting of the committee formed for this purpose was conducted eight days ago. The decision would be announced after three months on fixing policy,” he said.

Samant said that the Santpith would currently function under Bamu, but the government may take steps to make Santpith a separate university in the future with the increase in students' strength.

MLC Ambadas Danve and Nilesh Raut were also present at the briefing.

On the point of the recruitment of senior college teachers, he said that Higher and Technical Education Department wants to fill 3074 posts across the State.

“The file about the recruitment was sent to Finance Department. Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has asked to forward the file. The decision would be taken soon,” he asserted.

He said that no Government would fill 100 per cent vacant posts in Covid situation.

“The posts will be filed in a phased-manner. A committee was set up to give a good honorarium to teaches working clock-hour-basis. It will submit the report in three months. The decision would be taken on the basis of the report,” he added.