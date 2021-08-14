CMIA organises Independence day programme

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) will celebrate the Independence day programme at Swatntrata Sangarm Smarak Flag post at Kranti Chowk on August 15 at 10:30 am.

The Independence day celebration organized by CMIA will be having special presence of police band playing patriotic songs. The programme will be graced by commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta and Aurangabad municipal commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey. The monument was developed and being maintained by CMIA after inauguration in Nov 2017. The organisers have appealed to remain present for the programme.