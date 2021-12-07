CMIA to organize technical and soft skill training programmes

Opportunity for all industry stakeholders and all other organizations to participate in skill-based training programs

Aurangabad, Dec 7:

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) has organized a series of technical and soft skill training programmes for the year 2022-23 with an objective to develop the skills of the entrepreneurs and employees working in the industry and MSMEs and make them globally competitive.

Maharashtra is one of the leading industrialized states in the country. Maharashtra's participation in the country's industrial development has been commendable and has paved the way for the rest of the country. However, the industries still fall back in competing globally. Industrial organizations in Marathwada have always played a very important role in the development of the industrial sector.

Taking this forward, CMIA has planned various activities and training programmes for industries and organizations. The training sessions aim to develop entrepreneurial culture, create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship, provide skill based manpower, technical education and business along with technical ability to entrepreneurs, organizations to help them flourish in the state and make them globally competitive.

The CMIA has also invited a list of subjects from all types of industries that will be included in the training sessions. CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju expressed the belief that this initiative will definitely help the industry to flourish in the state, domestically and globally.