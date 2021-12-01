Coaching class teacher arrested for molesting girl student

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

A teacher, running a coaching class has been arrested for molesting his girl student studying in class tenth on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the teacher Amol Raosaheb Gawali (33, Padegaon) in the Cantonment police station under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, informed PI Sharad Ingale.

Police said, a 15 years old girl is studying in class tenth goes to a coaching class at Padegaon. Her father, an ex-serviceman informed the Damini squad officers that his daughter is molested by the coaching centre teacher Gawali.

Accordingly, Damini squad PSI Suvarna Umap, constable Asha Gaikwad, Nirmala Nimbhore, Lata Jadhav, Girija Andhale and others went to Padegaon and met the family members of the victim. The girl told the police that she is frequently being touched by Gawali at the coaching class and he often used to talk vulgarly with her.

Then the police went to the coaching class and took complete information of the class from Gawali and then he was arrested. A case has been registered under POCSO Act in Cantonment police station based on the complaint lodged by the father of the victim. PI Sharad Ingale is further investigating the case.

During the inquiry, it was found that Gawali tortured several other girl students but they did not complain to their parents due to fear. The victim showed courage and told her father about it. Hence, the police can arrested the accused.