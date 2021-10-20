Coal scarcity was due to the state government

Danve said that the coal was not picked up on time

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

Union minister of state for railways, coal and mines Raosaheb Danve blamed the state government for the scarcity stating that the coal is widely available, but the state government itself did not pick up the coal stocks in time, leading to scarcity.

He was speaking to the reporters after a meeting on the railway issue held at the district collector office on Wednesday. Power generation from thermal power plants in the state had declined as coal supply had reduced in the last fortnight. Coal scarcity had led the state to planning to opt for load shedding. The state government had targeted the central government and accused it of not supplying coal on time. Danve blamed coal scarcity on the state government. There is plenty of coal. Intermittent heavy rains caused water to stagnate in the coal mines. Prior to the heavy rains, the central government had written to the state asking it to pick up the coal. But the state government did not pick up the coal, he said.

Discussion about the railway issues

Discussion on electrification from Nanded to Manmad, doubling from Nanded to Manmad, Pitline at Chikalthana and railway flyover in Shivajinagar area were held in the meeting. Issues regarding projects in Purna, Nanded and Jalna districts were put forward. Danve said that if the state government takes 50 per cent share, the work of Shivajinagar railway flyover will be done. There will be a meeting of the state and central government for fifty-fifty grants for Aurangabad -Nagar- Pune railway. The inspection for the Mumbai-Nagpur high speed railway is underway and discussions have been held with the chief minister. Railway freight from Delhi to JNPT is proposed. There will be an attempt to solve the railway problem in the division including the Beed to Parli route. Demands for improving the railway transport in Marathwada have been pending for many years. The new plan has not yet been prepared as the same has to be completed.