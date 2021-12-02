Col Amit Dalvi appointed member on Study Panel formed for girls SPI

Aurangabad, Dec 2:

Director of Services Preparatory Institute (SPI) of the city Col Amit Dalvi was appointed member on a committee which will study proposed girls SPI to be developed in Nashik soon.

It may be noted that the Central Government decided to give admissions to female candidates at Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA).

So, the State Government has planned to start a new SPI for girls at Nashik on the line of Aurangabad SPI. A building of higher and technical education department

is ready for the hostel facility. A study committee comprising six members and a president was set up on Wednesday. Col Amit Dalvi was appointed member on the panel which will inspect Departments existing buildings with space for a hostel, study and recreation rooms, mess, office, library, computer laboratory or available land to construct the new building if required.