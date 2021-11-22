Collectorate orders petrol dealers; gas cylinder distributors to check vaccination status

Aurangabad, Nov 22:

The district supply officer (DSO), Appasaheb Shinde, has today conducted a meeting with all the gas and fuel suppliers. The fuel pumps were instructed to display a notice on the campus alerting visitors that they would not get petrol or diesel with producing Covid vaccination certificates. The gas distributors (agencies) were also refrained from delivering domestic or commercial gas cylinders without checking the vaccination status. The agencies are also told to preserve the certification data with them.

The district administration has issued an order on November 9. It stated not to release petrol, gas, ration or provide other services without checking the vaccination certificates. Later on, the district administration initiated to take action against those not implementing the orders. On Sunday, the district collector Sunil Chavan sealed the Baba Petrol Pump. Meanwhile, the fuel pump operators expressed their disappointment against the action, but many fuel stations started checking the vaccination certificates before giving the fuel.

Shinde also informed that the position of Aurangabad has elevated from 26th position in the state to 23rd position. Earlier, the district's vaccine percentage was 55 pc and it is now 60 pc. He claimed that 20 lakh persons in the district have been vaccinated, so far.

The DSO also mentioned that the public distribution shops (PDS) were involved in the drive. The villagers opposed it, but when they understood the importance of vaccines there left no issue.

Meanwhile, government servants associated with various offices in the district have been asked to take both doses of vaccine. The education department had also issued an order stating that it will release the salary of November (to be paid in December) only if they produce the certificate of at least the first dose of their vaccine. The notices were also displayed on the notice boards in many colleges.