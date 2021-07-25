Common facility centre at Deogiri Electronics Cluster taking shape

Aurangabad, July 25:

The Common Facility Center (CFC) to be set up at Shendra industrial estate for the proposed Deogiri Electronics Cluster is nearing completion and will literally pick up speed from March next year. The cluster will boost the electronics industry in Aurangabad, local entrepreneurs said. New startups, vendors, and small entrepreneurs in the electronics manufacturing sector face major challenges in terms of finances, space, expensive machinery, research and development and testing.

The first phase of the CFC, set up by 28 entrepreneurs at Shendra industrial estate, started in 2017. The project was pursued through the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA). The building of this centre is now ready and soon various machinery will also be available here. Giving more information, DEC chairman Suresh Todkar said electronics companies in Aurangabad needed a CFC to develop and research new products. The centre will be of great benefit to the electronics industry. This facility will stop the dependency of entrepreneurs on other cities for product research and testing. The cluster will help companies working in the electronics sector to create world-class products. The machinery in this facility will be of great help as there will be reduction in the production costs and will provide technical guidance on the electronics industry. The board of directors of DEC plan to start this center at full capacity from March 2022.