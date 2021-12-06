Computer Mela @ MGM Schools

Aurangabad, Dec 6: Principal G Y Pathrikar College Prapti Deshmukh inaugurated ‘computer mela’ organised by MGM Schools Computer Cohort for the nursery to grade II students of MGM Schools to mark the World Computer Literacy Day.

There were stalls like Alphabet Balloon Game, Painting with Computer, Virtual Reality videos to experience roller-coaster ride, jungle book, Quiz with Computer, Google Translation as well as Letter to Binary Conversion of Names. A photo booth with two robots was a special attraction for children.

Computer Science students from MGM Junior college took part to make children tech savvy. Students and parents participated in activities in small groups in view of Covid-19 restrictions.

Seniors appreciated efforts by Computer Cohort members Shilpa Somani, Manisha Varule, Nikhil Jadhav, Dhananjay Paralkar and Anil Potdar.